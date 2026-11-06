🍽️ Mentor, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mentor’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with local restaurants and hotels hiring at many levels. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership spots if you’re ready to move up.

Employer: Mitra QSR (KFC franchise)

Mitra QSR (KFC franchise) Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead a KFC restaurant, run the daily operations, and grow a team in a family‑oriented company culture. Comes with bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) with match, healthcare, employee discounts, and KFC scholarships/tuition‑free degree options.

Employer: Spark Hotels Corporate

Location: Mentor, OH 44060

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Support the GM and step in as the acting leader when needed at the Holiday Inn Mentor. You’ll oversee daily hotel operations, guest satisfaction, and financial performance, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Spark Hotels Corporate

Location: Mentor, OH 44060

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping and laundry teams to keep guest rooms and public spaces spotless and on schedule. Good fit if you have hotel housekeeping experience and want supervisory responsibility plus benefits like PTO, insurance, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Part-time (shifts vary by location)

(shifts vary by location) Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level role where you build sandwiches, help guests, and keep the restaurant clean. No experience needed, and you’ll get training, brand discounts, scholarship opportunities, and a chance to earn college credits.

Employer: Longo's Italian Restaurant

Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour

Cook classic Italian dishes, keep the line stocked and clean, and work in a fast‑paced kitchen. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training; 1 year of restaurant experience and night shift availability are required.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Mentor.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.