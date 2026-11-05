🏭 Mentor, OH Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Manufacturing in Mentor, OH is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and running machines.

Below are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Volk Optical Inc.

Volk Optical Inc. Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-precision ophthalmic lenses that help prevent blindness. You’ll run production machines, inspect lenses for quality, follow FDA-regulated procedures, and help troubleshoot with engineering when issues pop up.

Employer: AppleOne Employment Services

AppleOne Employment Services Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $19.50/hour

Hands-on shop floor role on 2nd or 3rd shift, helping with machining support, recycling, material handling, and general production work. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of manufacturing experience, like routine, and can lift up to 40 lbs safely.

Employer: Fab Form / SGM

Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead complex assembly work on custom HVAC systems for fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and heavy equipment. You’ll use hand tools, do light wiring and testing, help with prototypes, and keep the line safe, organized, and on schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.