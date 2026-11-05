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🔧 Mentor, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Mentor’s got a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from industrial maintenance to light home cleaning. If you like staying active and keeping spaces safe and tidy, these are worth a look.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Facilities & Maintenance
- Employer: Process Technology
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: Competitive; follows industry median for Northeast Ohio/Great Lakes, plus potential annual bonus
Support a growing manufacturer by diagnosing and repairing industrial electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems (up to 480V). Good fit if you’ve completed an electrician apprenticeship, can read schematics/blueprints, and like leading small projects in a fast-paced plant.
Light Home Cleaning for Lake County Seniors
- Employer: Lake County Council on Aging
- Location: Mentor, OH (travel across Lake County)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.35/hour, about 40 hours/week
Provide biweekly light housekeeping (dusting, vacuuming, mopping, kitchens, bathrooms, bed linens) so seniors can stay safe and independent at home. Monday–Friday day shifts only, no weekends, mileage reimbursement, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO); must pass a background check and fingerprinting and have reliable transportation.
Early Morning Cleaning Associate (Janitor)
- Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)
- Location: 7335 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour starting range
Keep the store floors and restrooms in top shape using buffers, scrubbers, and standard cleaning tools while helping with general store recovery. You’ll start at 6–7 AM, be cross-trained in other areas (sales floor, backroom, front end), and get access to store discounts and a broad benefits package depending on hours.
Janitorial – Manufacturing Facility
- Employer: Race Winning Brands
- Location: Mentor, OH (with possible days at Warren & Clinton Township facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help keep a high-performance auto parts facility clean and safe by handling trash, sweeping/mopping, restrooms, windows, and outdoor grounds. This role stands out for benefits starting day one (medical, dental, vision, holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, boot reimbursement, tuition help) and is ideal if you take pride in detailed cleaning and can lift up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours or duties once you talk to a hiring manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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