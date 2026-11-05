🔧 Mentor, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Mentor’s got a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from industrial maintenance to light home cleaning. If you like staying active and keeping spaces safe and tidy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Process Technology

Process Technology Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Competitive; follows industry median for Northeast Ohio/Great Lakes, plus potential annual bonus

Support a growing manufacturer by diagnosing and repairing industrial electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems (up to 480V). Good fit if you’ve completed an electrician apprenticeship, can read schematics/blueprints, and like leading small projects in a fast-paced plant.

Employer: Lake County Council on Aging

Lake County Council on Aging Location: Mentor, OH (travel across Lake County)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.35/hour, about 40 hours/week

Provide biweekly light housekeeping (dusting, vacuuming, mopping, kitchens, bathrooms, bed linens) so seniors can stay safe and independent at home. Monday–Friday day shifts only, no weekends, mileage reimbursement, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO); must pass a background check and fingerprinting and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Marshalls (TJX Companies) Location: 7335 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour starting range

Keep the store floors and restrooms in top shape using buffers, scrubbers, and standard cleaning tools while helping with general store recovery. You’ll start at 6–7 AM, be cross-trained in other areas (sales floor, backroom, front end), and get access to store discounts and a broad benefits package depending on hours.

Employer: Race Winning Brands

Race Winning Brands Location: Mentor, OH (with possible days at Warren & Clinton Township facilities)

(with possible days at Warren & Clinton Township facilities) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep a high-performance auto parts facility clean and safe by handling trash, sweeping/mopping, restrooms, windows, and outdoor grounds. This role stands out for benefits starting day one (medical, dental, vision, holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, boot reimbursement, tuition help) and is ideal if you take pride in detailed cleaning and can lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours or duties once you talk to a hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.