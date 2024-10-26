DeWalt’s 16-Piece Multi-Tool is Now Only $26 on Amazon, and Shoppers Say It 'Performs Better Than Leatherman'

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon is well known for its deals on DeWalt tools , especially around big Prime Day events like the one earlier this month . But it's not just the brand's power tools that see steep savings from time to time—the hand tools and even toolboxes also get occasional discounts. Right now is one of those times, and it's a good one, too, because DeWalt's hardy multi-tool just dropped in price, and it's less than you might think.

The classic DeWalt 16-Piece Multi-Tool is now on sale for just $26—a 38% discount on its normal price of $41. This sturdy tool has been blowing up on Amazon, having earned nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's " very versatile…super sharp and sturdy. "

DeWalt 16-Piece Multi-Tool, $26 (was $41) on Amazon

This versatile multi-tool comes with a total of 16 features, including spring-loaded needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, a serrated box knife, and even a bottle/can opener for kicking back after a job well done. Gadgets aside, this sturdy multi-tool is strong enough to stand up to the rigors of a construction worksite, thanks to its rust-resistant stainless steel materials, ensuring it lasts for years to come. The added soft grip body helps you better secure it, and it also gives it a much lighter design, as opposed to its solid steel construction brand-name counterparts. For added convenience, you can also access tools from a closed position.

Whether you need to file wood or metal or strip wires, this tool can do the job—and then some. “This tool is so useful. It’s tough, durable, and compact,” a shopper said.

Even among those who love collecting gear and tools, this one stands out. “I’m an admitted gear freak,” another shopper confessed. “This not only looks cool, it performs better than Leatherman, in my opinion.”

No matter if it’s a job around the house, one at work, or even something that needs to be done on the job site, this DeWalt 16-Piece Multi-Tool will get the job done. Just like this tool's ability to make problems disappear, so will this sale. So grab yourself, your family, and your friends one because this price won’t be around long.