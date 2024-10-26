Columbia Is Selling Its $160 Puffer Jacket for Only $60 Right Now, and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfect for Layering'

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s officially jacket season, and if your closet is a little light on warm layers, now’s the time to fill that wardrobe gap before temperatures really drop. Fortunately, great deals on all kinds of men's jackets are happening right now at REI , Dick's Sporting Goods , Macy's , and other retailers ahead of chillier weather. But one of the steepest discounts we've seen lately can be found at Columbia , where a puffer jacket with a tremendous warmth-to-weight ratio is $100 off in several colors.

The Columbia Silver Falls Jacket is on sale for $60, a 63% discount on its normal price of $160. This streamlined puffer has earned nearly 50 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's the "perfect jacket for all seasons." It's available in three colors—gray, blue, and green—and comes in a wide range of sizes from small to 2XL with some options for big and tall sizing in stock.

Columbia Silver Falls Jacket in Columbia Grey/City Grey, $60 (was $160) at Columbia

This puffer jacket features a polyester shell and interior lining, and it’s stuffed with 100% polyester synthetic insulation, which saves weight and retains its heat-trapping power, even when damp (a key advantage over down). It’s relatively lightweight and designed for everyday versatility: Two zippered hand pockets can store your accessories, and the jacket packs down into one of the pockets, so you can toss it in a suitcase when traveling. A drawcord hem allows you to cinch the jacket down for even more warmth when the wind picks up.

Columbia shoppers report that the Silver Falls Jacket is a great pick for everything from wilderness hikes to around-town errand running. “The jacket’s lightweight yet insulated design provides excellent warmth without feeling bulky, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own,” one shopper said. “The fit is spot-on, offering a comfortable and stylish look that works well for both casual outings and more active adventures.”

Columbia Silver Falls Jacket in Canteen, $60 (was $160) at Columbia

Other shoppers noted that it's “super lightweight” and “perfectly packable,” with others commenting on its “warm and light” design, including one who said, “This is the warmest light coat I’ve ever owned.”

There are more expensive jackets out there with all kinds of extra features, like a hood and additional pockets, but for everyday use, you can’t beat the simplicity and versatility of the Columbia Silver Falls Jacket . It just works, and especially at $60, it’s an incredible value. Toss one in your cart today—these layers are going fast, and your preferred size and colorway might sell out soon.