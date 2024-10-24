Beloved National Park Grizzly Bear Killed in Accident

A beloved 28-year-old grizzly bear from Grand Tetons National Park was killed in an accident in Wyoming, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in a press release.

Known as Grizzly 399, the bear was widely considered to be the oldest reproducing grizzly bear in the region and drew tourists from all over the world who would camp out and wait for her to emerge from hibernation wth a new cub. She was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night on Highway 26/28 in Snake River Canyon. Officials identified Grizzly 399 through her microchip and ear tags. A yearling cub accompanied her during the accident, but officials do not believe the cub was injured. They’re currently searching the area to locate the young bear.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary,” Chip Jenkins, Grand Teton National Park’s superintendent, said in the news release. “Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed.”

According to Grizzly 399’s Instagram page , she birthed 28 cubs throughout her life. In 2023, she emerged from hibernation at the age of 26—a year older than most grizzly bears live—with a new cub.

Grizzly 399’s death is the second bear death this year caused by an automobile accident. “Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate,” Angi Bruce, director of Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, said. “We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that Grizzly bear 399 has died.”