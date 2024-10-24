Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mens Journal

    Beloved National Park Grizzly Bear Killed in Accident

    By Declan Gallagher,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Snrge_0wKGHsO200

    A beloved 28-year-old grizzly bear from Grand Tetons National Park was killed in an accident in Wyoming, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in a press release.

    Known as Grizzly 399, the bear was widely considered to be the oldest reproducing grizzly bear in the region and drew tourists from all over the world who would camp out and wait for her to emerge from hibernation wth a new cub. She was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night on Highway 26/28 in Snake River Canyon. Officials identified Grizzly 399 through her microchip and ear tags. A yearling cub accompanied her during the accident, but officials do not believe the cub was injured. They’re currently searching the area to locate the young bear.

    “The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary,” Chip Jenkins, Grand Teton National Park’s superintendent, said in the news release. “Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed.”

    According to Grizzly 399’s Instagram page , she birthed 28 cubs throughout her life. In 2023, she emerged from hibernation at the age of 26—a year older than most grizzly bears live—with a new cub.

    Grizzly 399’s death is the second bear death this year caused by an automobile accident. “Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate,” Angi Bruce, director of Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, said. “We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that Grizzly bear 399 has died.”

    Related Search

    Grand Teton National ParkFish and wildlifeGreater Yellowstone ecosystemGrizzly bear conservationGrand Tetons national parkWildlife vehicle collisions

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    debra mcgarry
    9h ago
    May this beautiful majestic bear RIP! Praying her cub is safe!❤️🙏
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Airline Sued After Dog Dies Mid-Flight
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Mass Food Poisoning at Seafood Plant Sickens 46 People
    Mens Journal3 days ago
    REI Is Selling a $399 Patagonia Ski Jacket for Only $199, and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfect for Cold Days'
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Scientists Find Ideal Breakfast for Men Versus Women to Stay Energized
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Like Jack Daniel's? Try This Craft Whiskey Brand From Tennessee
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker28 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Leaves One Dead, Dozens Sick
    Mens Journal3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'What's Happening!!' Star Mabel King: 25 Years After Her Tragic Life and Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy