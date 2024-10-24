Get Free Sliders at Dave's Hot Chicken Today Thanks to Drake

It's Drake 's birthday today, and the Canadian rapper is celebrating the occasion by paying it forward to hungry fans across the country.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time today, customers at Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants can get a free slider by scanning the reward in the Dave's Hot Chicken App. It's only available to those who visit in person; online orders and those places through third-party delivery services aren't eligible for the deal.

While a slider might not sound like much, Dave's sliders can satiate even the hungriest of customers. Each slider contains a hunk of chicken on a potato bun with kale slaw and pickles and topped with Dave's special sauce.

"We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests," Dave's Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement to Men's Journal . "As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members, and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples' minds."

Drake himself has both a personal and financial investment in Dave's. Back in 2021, the Degrassi: The Next Generation star purchased a minority stake in the fast food chain and has been seen in the past enjoying meals from the place. To celebrate his birthday the following year, he launched a similar promotion to give away free chicken to residents in his hometown of Toronto .

It's safe to say the 6 God has been in a celebratory mood all month long. His son Adonis marked his seventh birthday earlier this month with a SpongeBob-themed party and his superstar dad by his side.

You might not be able to get into Champagne Papi's parties, but you can at least enjoy a free chicken slider on him.