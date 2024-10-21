Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mens Journal

    WNBA Coach Says Championship Title Was 'Stolen'

    By Chris Malone Méndez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ju9im_0wGBVvxo00

    The New York Liberty came out on top in last night's WNBA Finals over the Minnesota Lynx, wrapping up the game in overtime after tying it in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Cheryl Reeve, the head coach for the opposing Minnesota Lynx, isn't exactly pleased with how the game played out.

    In the last 5.2 seconds of the fourth quarter, referees called a foul against Lynx forward Alanna Smith after making contact with Liberty player Breanna Stewart. With two free throws, Stewart tied the game, and the Liberty took the lead in overtime to win 67–62.

    After the game, Reeve expressed her discontent with the consequential last-second foul call . "I know all the headlines will be 'Reeve cries foul.' Bring it on. Bring it on, because this s--t was stolen from us," she told reporters, per NBC News . Her issue, she explained, was that she believed Smith barely touched Stewart.

    "It's a shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this," Reeve lamented after the game, according to USA Today , noting that her challenging the call did no good. "I thought today was incredibly disappointing. The challenge—we have got to change our challenge rules. The officials during the game should have a third party, because that was not a foul."

    "That call should have been reversed on that challenge," she added. "If we would have turned that clip in [to the league], they would have told us that this was marginal contact, no foul. Guaranteed. Guaranteed."

    In response to Reeve's comments, Liberty head coach Sheryl Brondello chuckled that the officiating was "pretty fair" in her eyes. She also acknowledged that sometimes being upset by referee calls is the name of the game. "That's what you gotta give, give and take," Brondello said. "Like game number 1, we should have won that game."

    It's been a landmark year for the league as viewership numbers reached record highs and games across the country sold out. Sunday's win marked the first-ever WNBA title for the New York Liberty. Looking forward to the future, Brondello hopes her team is just getting started.

    "I think it’s been fun. Hey, let’s not stop at one, though. Let’s go for two," she said, per The Associated Press . "It’s hard to win because this league is so good. You need a little bit of luck on your side, but you also need talent. You also need talent, the right talent to put together."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cheryl Reeve calls out more than just poor officiating in post-WNBA Finals tirade
    FanSided2 days ago
    Angel Reese Says WNBA Salary Doesn't Even Cover Her Rent
    Mens Journal6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Video: Bodybuilder Attacked by Fitness Guru at Gym
    Mens Journal16 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Here's How Much a World Series Ticket Costs This Year
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Adidas' 'Unparalleled' Athletic Fleece Jacket That's 'Lightweight' but 'Warm' Is Now Only $50 and Selling Fast
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    MMA Fighter's Illegal Move Gets Him Banned 'for Life' in Pro Boxing Debut
    Mens Journal21 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Best StairMaster Workouts to Burn Fat in a Crowded Gym
    Mens Journal15 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Olympic Gold Medalist Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA19 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ Star Dead at 68 After Protracted Illness
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Christopher Pettiet: 24 Years After the Tragic Death of a Good Soul
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy