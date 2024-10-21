Surfer Dies in Freak Accident After Being Impaled by a Swordfish

An Italian surfer tragically lost her life after a freak accident involving a swordfish in Indonesia earlier this month.

Giulia Manfrini, 36, who was from Venaria Reale in the Piedmont region of Italy, had been surfing in Masokut Island, a popular surfing spot off the west coast of Sumatra, when the incident occurred. According to witnesses, Manfrini had been riding a wave when the swordfish suddenly jumped out of the water and impaled her in the chest.

The Standard reports that she suffered a stab wound on the left side of her chest about five cementers in length. Two friends nearby attempted to save her life, but even after she was taken to a nearby clinic, doctors were unable to save her.

Manfrini had graduated with a law degree, but after initially working as a snowboarding coach, she then learned how to surf and moved to Bali where she was employed as a surfing instructor.

Fabio Giulivi, mayor of Venaria Reale mourned her passing in a tribute posted to Instagram over the weekend.

"The entire Venarian community is gathering around Giulia Manfrini's family," Giulivi wrote in the post. "The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless in front of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely."

"Giulia had long had her double dream of surfing, her favorite sport, and of opening a travel agency for sports holidays," he continued. "To mum Chiara, dad Giorgio, and all the people who loved her, a touched hug from me and the whole city."

Fatal human encounters with swordfish are extremely rare and there are few reports of attacks on humans. In 2007, a fisherman in Asia died after a swordfish jumped towards him, piercing his eye with its bill, which penetrated into his skull.

Officials are planning to transport Manfrini's body to the port of Padang by boat, where it will then be flown back to her home country.