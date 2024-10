'Life-Changing' Brunch Hack Goes Viral on TikTok

Who hasn't been in the following situation. You're out at brunch , trying to decide between the huevos rancheros or eggs Benedict but the pancakes just won't stop calling your name. However, ordering two entrees, or even just a side of pancakes, just feels too decadent.

Here's the good news though. You are almost certainly not the only one at the table wrestling with the sweet versus savory dilemma, and there's a very easy way to make everyone happy with two simple words: table pancakes.

Many are just now starting to get clued in to the phenomenon thanks to a TikTok video that went viral last month. In the clip, a large plate containing a single, pillowy pancake smothered in butter and syrup sits in the middle of a table covered in brunch dishes.

"A shoutout to the TikTok that told me about table pancakes," the user named Rebecca explains. "You have settle the sweet/savory breakfast debate and changed our lives." The video has amassed 2.5 million views so far and counting.

As the video began to go viral, people chimed in to praise the ingenious hack.

"I cried at brunch with my husband last month because I couldn't decide and this has been an option the entire time?" gushed one user, while another added: "So smart, I only ever want like one or two silver dollars worth of pancake."

Of course, more than a few users noted that they have been ordering pancakes for the table for years now, with some also recommending variations on the communal dish such as table waffles, table French toast, or table cinnamon buns.

Finally, there's a way to just have a few bites of pancakes without leaving brunch feeling like there's a lead weight of carbs, butter, and sugar sitting in your stomach. You could say it's almost like having your pan...cakes and eating them too.