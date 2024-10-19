Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mens Journal

    Allen Edmonds' 'Solid' Weatherproof Boot That's 'Functional Yet Comfortable' Is Nearly $250 Off and Selling Fast

    By Michael Charboneau,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6wl9_0wDOGtjb00

    Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services.  If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    When shopping for fall wardrobe staples , it’s easy to get hung up on illustrious jackets and cozy sweaters , but don’t forget your feet: A great pair of men's boots goes a long way in the colder months. Allen Edmonds is a reliable source for great fall footwear—we like their Park Avenue and Strandmok dress shoes—but the Wisconsin-based brand's styles, especially the boots, don't come cheap. Thankfully, the brand's site just went live with its biggest sale of the year, and one of its best fall boots is nearly $250 off—and it's selling fast.

    The Allen Edmonds Carter Weatherproof Lace-Up Boot is on sale for $250, a 49% discount on its normal price of $495. This moc-toe, lace-up boot offers classic style and serious all-weather performance, and shoppers say that it's both “functional yet comfortable” and is a “very solid, cool-looking boot.” The suede version of the boot is on sale for $250 with sizes 7.5 to 13 still in stock, but you can also get it in brown leather for just $30 more.

    Allen Edmonds Carter Weatherproof Lace-Up Boot in Light Brown Suede, $250 (was $495) at Allen Edmonds

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC2eW_0wDOGtjb00

    Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

    These Allen Edmonds boots are handmade in Port Washington, Wisconsin, and they feature a stout weatherproof leather upper (suede on the outside paired with an interior waterproof membrane). It also features a storm welt, which is a way of attaching the upper to the sole that seals out moisture for reliable weather resistance. On the bottom, Itshide Commando lug soles offer superior durability and plenty of grip on a variety of surfaces, and a cork insole amps up the comfort for a plush feel with every step. And, with their moc-toe design and lace-up closure, these boots look incredible, too—a great choice for all kinds of fall and winter outfits.

    Boots like these are an investment, but with the Carter, you can buy with confidence. They’re made with premium materials and are built the old-fashioned way right here in the U.S. And most importantly, Allen Edmonds shoppers love ‘em. "Beautiful-looking boot with great style and build quality," a shopper said, also emphasizing the "great grip from the sole." Another reviewer agreed, saying, “They look good out of the box and are great as they age.”

    Related: Filson's Ultra-Rare October Sale Has Up to 70% Off Tin Cloth Jackets, Bags, and More—Shop These 4 Styles ASAP

    “Carter boots are the most stylish boots among all Allen Edmonds boots, in my opinion,” said another shopper. “It is a great addition to your outdoor outfits. And very comfortable too.”

    The Allen Edmonds Carter boots will keep your feet protected through cold and wet fall and winter weather, and with their handsome suede uppers and classic moc-toe construction, they’ll give nearly any outfit a major style boost. Don’t miss your chance to grab this high-quality pair at a steep 49% discount: These boots are selling fast, and there’s no telling how long this stellar pricing will stick around.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Filson's Ultra-Rare October Sale Has Up to 70% Off Tin Cloth Jackets, Bags, and More—Shop These 4 Styles ASAP
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    The Huckberry-Exclusive Merrell Trail Running Shoe With 'All-Day Comfort' and 'Cool as Hell' Looks Is Now Just $77
    Mens Journal3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Shipwreck Hunters Find Long-Lost WWII-Era Submarine
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    'Life-Changing' Brunch Hack Goes Viral on TikTok
    Mens Journal1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Why Taylor Swift Sent Dave Portnoy a Handwritten Thank You Note
    Mens Journal5 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    What Zone 2 Heart Rate Is and How to Calculate Yours
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Good Morning America’s Sam Champion Opens up About Skin Cancer Diagnosis
    Mens Journal3 days ago
    Surfer Dies in Freak Accident After Being Impaled by a Swordfish
    Mens Journal2 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Olympic Gold Medalist Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
    Mens Journal2 hours ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy