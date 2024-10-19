Allen Edmonds' 'Solid' Weatherproof Boot That's 'Functional Yet Comfortable' Is Nearly $250 Off and Selling Fast

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When shopping for fall wardrobe staples , it’s easy to get hung up on illustrious jackets and cozy sweaters , but don’t forget your feet: A great pair of men's boots goes a long way in the colder months. Allen Edmonds is a reliable source for great fall footwear—we like their Park Avenue and Strandmok dress shoes—but the Wisconsin-based brand's styles, especially the boots, don't come cheap. Thankfully, the brand's site just went live with its biggest sale of the year, and one of its best fall boots is nearly $250 off—and it's selling fast.

The Allen Edmonds Carter Weatherproof Lace-Up Boot is on sale for $250, a 49% discount on its normal price of $495. This moc-toe, lace-up boot offers classic style and serious all-weather performance, and shoppers say that it's both “functional yet comfortable” and is a “very solid, cool-looking boot.” The suede version of the boot is on sale for $250 with sizes 7.5 to 13 still in stock, but you can also get it in brown leather for just $30 more.

Allen Edmonds Carter Weatherproof Lace-Up Boot in Light Brown Suede, $250 (was $495) at Allen Edmonds

These Allen Edmonds boots are handmade in Port Washington, Wisconsin, and they feature a stout weatherproof leather upper (suede on the outside paired with an interior waterproof membrane). It also features a storm welt, which is a way of attaching the upper to the sole that seals out moisture for reliable weather resistance. On the bottom, Itshide Commando lug soles offer superior durability and plenty of grip on a variety of surfaces, and a cork insole amps up the comfort for a plush feel with every step. And, with their moc-toe design and lace-up closure, these boots look incredible, too—a great choice for all kinds of fall and winter outfits.

Boots like these are an investment, but with the Carter, you can buy with confidence. They’re made with premium materials and are built the old-fashioned way right here in the U.S. And most importantly, Allen Edmonds shoppers love ‘em. "Beautiful-looking boot with great style and build quality," a shopper said, also emphasizing the "great grip from the sole." Another reviewer agreed, saying, “They look good out of the box and are great as they age.”

“Carter boots are the most stylish boots among all Allen Edmonds boots, in my opinion,” said another shopper. “It is a great addition to your outdoor outfits. And very comfortable too.”

The Allen Edmonds Carter boots will keep your feet protected through cold and wet fall and winter weather, and with their handsome suede uppers and classic moc-toe construction, they’ll give nearly any outfit a major style boost. Don’t miss your chance to grab this high-quality pair at a steep 49% discount: These boots are selling fast, and there’s no telling how long this stellar pricing will stick around.