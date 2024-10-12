Walmart Is Selling a $400 Exercise Bike for Only $166, and Shoppers Say It 'Looks Great and Works Even Better'

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been dreaming of a home gym where you can work out without the hassle of crowds and monthly membership payments, Walmart can help you turn that dream into reality. As part of its Holiday Deals Event —happening now through Oct. 13—the retailer is spinning up must-see discounts on a huge range of fitness equipment , including treadmills , full home gym machines , and this top-rated stationary bike with thousands of glowing reviews.

The Pooboo Stationary Exercise Bike is on sale for $166, a 59% discount on its normal price of $400. Walmart shoppers absolutely love this fully adjustable stationary bike: It has earned over 2,100 five-star ratings on the retailer’s website and has a near-perfect 4.8-star average rating with reviewers raving about how "it looks great and works even better."

Pooboo Stationary Exercise Bike, $166 (was $400) at Walmart

This stationary bike will help you boost your cardio fitness, burn fat, and strengthen your legs—it offers a similar workout to a Peloton machine but at a fraction of the price. It’s built to last thanks to its heavy-duty steel frame, and the belt-driven transmission and 35-pound flywheel offer a smooth, quiet riding experience with plenty of resistance for a challenging workout. It’s designed to suit athletes of all sizes—the seat has four-way adjustability, and the handlebars have two-way adjustability—and the LCD screen makes it easy to track your performance while you’re cranking away on the pedals. You can tweak the resistance with a simple twist knob, so there’s no fiddling with confusing digital menus or finicky touchscreen buttons. It’s simple, functional, and built to handle many years of use, which is exactly what you want in home gym equipment.

The Pooboo bike has impressed Walmart shoppers with its build quality, and they say it provides an excellent workout. “It is one of the best bikes I have used," a shopper said. "Very resistant and strong…I have tested it every day and it is very comfortable.” Another shopper echoed that, calling it “the perfect exercise bike.”

Related: Dozens of Smart TVs Are Up to 55% Off During Walmart's Holiday Deals Event—These Are the 5 Best on Sale

“The exercise bike is a tremendous value for your money,” another shopper said. “The bike is sturdy and well-made…Quiet and adjustable for maximum comfort, it's a ready partner for your exercise schedule.”

The Pooboo Stationary Exercise Bike is a convenient way to get a killer cardio workout—an essential component of any well-rounded fitness routine. And at under $200, it’s a steal. Want to add one to your home gym? Grab this highly-rated bike today before the Holiday Deals Event pricing disappears.