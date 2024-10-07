Wayfair Is Selling a $4,699 Infrared Sauna for Only $1,302, and Shoppers Say It's a 'Game Changer' for Sore Muscles

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're looking to supercharge your wellness routine heading into the colder months, an infrared sauna might be just what you need. These machines utilize infrared light to heat your body directly as opposed to traditional saunas, which heat the air. Though they're known for providing certain health benefits , they're also known for being quite expensive. Thankfully, Wayfair has just dropped the price on a popular two-person model by more than $3,000 and it even comes with free delivery.

The Royal Saunas Hongyuan 2-Person Indoor Bluetooth Infrared Sauna is on sale for $1,302, an incredible 72% drop from its normal price of $4,699. This beautifully constructed standalone unit is the perfect way to bring the benefits of a sauna into your own home, and Wayfair reviewers love it, noting that it “heats well and looks sleek and modern.” This sauna is also available in a slightly smaller one-person model for about $200 less.

Royal Saunas Hongyuan 2-Person Indoor Bluetooth Infrared Sauna, $1,302 (was $4,699) at Wayfair

This infrared sauna features a durable solid wood frame, and it’s faced with either African Okoume or Canadian hemlock with beautiful tongue-and-groove joinery. Not only is it built to last, it looks great, too. The package includes everything you need for the sauna to function in your home (including a floor, air vent, and bench seat). It measures roughly 47-by-35-by-75 inches, which gives it enough interior volume to accommodate two people, but it’s also compact enough to fit easily in a home gym or garage. With a max temperature of 149 degrees, it can pump out plenty of heat for a true full-body sauna experience. Better yet, it’s very user-friendly. The interior control pad gives you handy push-button adjustments, LED lighting helps you set the mood, and it’s also Bluetooth-compatible, so you can stream your favorite music or soundscapes while you relax.

If buying a sauna online seems weird, allow the reviews to put you at ease. “This sauna has been such a game changer,” one shopper said. “We’ve used it one to two times a day for the past few days and it’s wonderful.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “My husband and I love this sauna! The infrared heat is great…We both feel so much better after using it. Body aches and soreness are gone!”

“I wanted a sauna for a long time now and it’s even better than I imagined I could be feeling,” another shopper said. “My pain level has decreased by a lot.”

An at-home sauna offers the perfect way to unwind after a long day and may even improve cardiovascular health, faster post-workout recovery, and more. If you’ve been sauna-curious but haven’t pulled the trigger on purchasing your own, now’s the time to get a great one at 72% off. Order yours today before this amazing deal disappears—discounts like this one don't typically stick around long.