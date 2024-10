McDonald’s Drops New Spin on Its Classic Big Mac

Beginning Oct. 10, McDonald’s is introducing a new twist on its beloved Big Mac to menus nationwide.

The venerable fast food chain, which introduced the all-beef Big Mac in 1968, is finally caving to fan pressure with its debut of the long-fantasized Chicken Big Mac. It features all of the condiments and fixings that fans have come to expect from the Big Mac , but with two tempura-battered chicken patties subbing in for the traditional beef patties. But “just like the OG, the Chicken Big Mac is topped with special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on a sesame seed bun,” McDonald’s noted in its announcement.

McDonald's

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Office.

To settle whether or not the Chicken Big Mac is an “official” member of the Big Mac family, McDonald’s has recruited live streamer and Big Mac aficionado Kai Cenat to poll his famous friends for their real-time reactions to the new menu item. You can follow their journey on McDonald’s social media channels throughout October.

“There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign,” Hassan said, “and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants.”

You can check out the Chicken Big Mac at your local McDonald’s beginning Oct. 10.