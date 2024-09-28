REI Is Selling a $249 Pair of Patagonia Snow Pants for Just $99, and Shoppers Say They're 'Super Comfortable'

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're starting to plan out end-of-season ski trips , it'd be wise to make sure your gear is ready to go. Thankfully, REI just launched its massive sitewide sale with up to 50% off snow sports equipment (or more, if you know where to look) from brands like Smith , Burton , Salomon , and more. There are thousands of great deals to comb through, but one of the best-kept secrets is this pair of Patagonia ski pants that's a colossal $150 off ahead of the season.

The Patagonia Powder Town Pants are on sale for $99, a 60% discount on their usual price of $249. These ski and snowboard pants have earned a handful of rave reviews from REI shoppers who have worn them when hitting the slopes at Jackson Hole, Vail, in the Pacific Northwest, and more. Two colorways are discounted, and each is still available in sizes small to XL—for now.

Patagonia Powder Town Pants in Black, $99 (was $249) at REI

These snow pants are made with a 2L, DWR-coated waterproof, breathable shell to block snow and ice while venting body heat and sweat vapor so you don’t overheat. They also feature zippered mesh vents on the sides, so you can dump excess hot air when you need to. The smooth interior lining makes these pants easy to slip over long underwear or base layer pants, and they’re designed with an articulated structure to provide a close fit and good range of motion. The adjustable waistband has two snap tabs to help you dial in the fit (the pants also have belt loops, so you can add a belt for extra security). On the bottom, built-in gaiters at the cuffs create a close wrap around your boots to keep snow from sneaking in. They also offer helpful storage, including two zippered hand warmer pockets and two zippered thigh pockets.

REI shoppers love these pants because they're durable, waterproof, and warm. "Bombproof pants," a shopper said. “I think these make amazing everyday ski pants…Would recommend them in basically any weather.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “These are some of the warmest, most comfortable ski pants I've ever worn…Waist system is super comfortable and secure enough to keep pants perfectly in place during vigorous runs.”

Patagonia Powder Town Pants in Belay Blue, $99 (was $249) at REI

When it comes to ski and snowboard gear, snow pants are one of the essentials—you don’t want to be caught skiing in jeans. Patagonia’s Powder Town Pants will keep you warm, dry, and comfortable while you shred, and, at just $99, they’re a truly incredible deal. Grab a pair today before your size and preferred colorway sell out—these highly-rated pants won’t be in stock for long.