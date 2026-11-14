🚨 High‑speed chase near Menomonie; suspects caught, alerts available

On November 13, 2026 around 4:48 PM, a vehicle tied to a felony theft case led police on a high‑speed chase from Highway 312 toward I‑94. A Dunn County Sheriff’s sergeant picked up the pursuit near Exit 59 on I‑94 as the car sped west into Dunn County.

Deputies used a tire deflation device on I‑94 near Menomonie, forcing the car into the westbound I‑94 rest area exit ramp, where it left the road and got stuck in a ditch around 5:01 PM. Four people ran from the car into the City of Menomonie.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol set up a perimeter. A CodeRED alert went out telling nearby residents to lock homes and vehicles. With two K‑9 units and a drone team, officers found and arrested all four suspects by about 5:41 PM in areas near 22nd Avenue North and Wakanda Park.

All four are in custody at the Chippewa County Jail, and there is no ongoing threat.

Residents can sign up for CodeRED alerts (voice, text, email) at https://dunncountywi.gov/codered.