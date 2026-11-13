💰 Get your 2027 solid waste permit for Menomonie

If you plan to use the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Site in 2027, you’ll need a new solid waste permit.

Here’s how to get one:

Request a permit Fill out the online 2027 Menomonie Solid Waste Permits form , or

, Fill out a paper form at the City Solid Waste & Recycling Site, 1601 Gilbert Creek Road, Menomonie, WI 54751. Wait for it in the mail

City staff will verify your address and mail your permit. This can take 7–10 business days. Display your permit

Hang the permit from your rearview mirror. A current solid waste permit is required to use the City Solid Waste & Recycling Site in 2027.

If you know you’ll be using the site next year, it’s smart to request your permit early so it arrives in time.