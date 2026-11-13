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💰 2027 Menomonie solid waste permits now available
💰 Get your 2027 solid waste permit for Menomonie
If you plan to use the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Site in 2027, you’ll need a new solid waste permit.
Here’s how to get one:
Request a permit
- Fill out the online 2027 Menomonie Solid Waste Permits form, or
- Fill out a paper form at the City Solid Waste & Recycling Site, 1601 Gilbert Creek Road, Menomonie, WI 54751.
Wait for it in the mail
City staff will verify your address and mail your permit. This can take 7–10 business days.
Display your permit
Hang the permit from your rearview mirror. A current solid waste permit is required to use the City Solid Waste & Recycling Site in 2027.
If you know you’ll be using the site next year, it’s smart to request your permit early so it arrives in time.
More Info: 2027 Solid Waste Permits Now Available • Menomonie...
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