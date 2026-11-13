Menomonie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big names like Mayo Clinic and Walmart hiring right now. If you’re in nursing or pharmacy, there are solid options here without a long commute.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Menomonie, WI (180 Cedar Falls Rd)

(180 Cedar Falls Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week) + performance bonuses

Work at the top of your license in a busy community pharmacy, with a big focus on patient counseling, immunizations, and community outreach. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Menomonie, WI

Type: Part-time (supplemental)

Salary: From $36.78/hour (experience and education can increase pay)

Med–Surg RN role with a flexible, low-commitment schedule: 16 hours every 6 weeks, with 8 weekend hours and one holiday per year. Great if you want to keep hospital skills sharp while balancing another job, school, or family.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Menomonie, WI (with floating to Eau Claire and Barron)

(with floating to Eau Claire and Barron) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.55 – $35.65/hour

Dialysis LPN role with 12-hour shifts (5:00am–5:30pm), 60 hours per pay period, every 3rd Saturday, and 2 holidays per year. Includes benefits, and you’ll work closely with an RN-led team in a specialty setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.