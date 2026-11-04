🛒 Menomonie, WI Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring

Menomonie has some solid front-line and leadership roles open right now, especially if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Below are a few standout customer service and retail jobs hiring in Menomonie, WI.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Menomonie, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help run a busy travel stop – from the store and fuel to food service and truck care. This is a hands-on leadership role with tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and quarterly bonuses. Ideal if you have 2+ years of retail or store management and want a clear path to grow.

Employer: WESTconsin Credit Union

Location: Menomonie, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you handle teller transactions, open accounts, and help members with everyday money questions. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) contribution and match, and a student loan repayment program. Great fit if you have strong customer service skills and like steady, relationship-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.