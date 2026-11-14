Menomonee Falls has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now:

Employer: Froedtert ThedaCare

Froedtert ThedaCare Location: Menomonee Falls, WI – Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

Type: Part-time (0.5 FTE), Shift 2, on-site

Schedule highlights: Mon–Fri 4–8pm, work every other holiday and weekends

You’ll handle discharge cleaning of in‑patient rooms so new patients walk into a clean, safe space. No experience or diploma required, and you still get access to big-hospital perks like paid time off, retirement plan (403b), and medical/dental/vision if eligible.

Employer: Froedtert ThedaCare

Froedtert ThedaCare Location: Menomonee Falls, WI – Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

Type: Part-time (0.5 FTE), Shift 2, on-site

Standard hours: 20 hours/week

Schedule highlights: 2:30pm–11pm, rotating weekends and holidays (Fri–Mon one week, Sat–Mon the next)

This role covers daily cleaning of patient rooms, offices, and public areas to keep the hospital safe and welcoming. It’s active work with lots of walking, and a good fit if you like customer service, teamwork, and want access to PTO, tuition assistance, and health benefits if eligible.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect, maintain, and repair warehouse facilities, building systems, and equipment to keep operations safe and reliable. Good for someone with mechanical troubleshooting skills, comfort with hand/power tools, and a safety-first mindset in a fast-paced distribution setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Good luck, and if you apply, do it soon so your resume hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.