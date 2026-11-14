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🏥 Menomonee Falls Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Menomonee Falls is busy in healthcare hiring right now, from entry-level lab roles to high-paying clinical leadership and travel RN spots. Here are several solid options if you’re looking to stay local or do a travel contract nearby.
Licensed Clinical Therapist (LCSW, LPC, LMFT)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time (and part-time 20+ hrs/week available)
- Salary: $84,000 – $113,000/year + sign-on bonus (full-time)
100% outpatient with no nights, weekends, or hospital calls. Flexible schedule, hybrid on-site + telehealth, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, parental leave) and full admin support so you can focus on therapy, not billing.
Director of Health & Wellness (RN – Senior Living)
- Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living – Lannon at Menomonee Falls
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $105,000/year + 10% annual target bonus
Lead clinical and care services for an assisted living/memory care community. This RN leadership role oversees nurses and care staff, quality, and compliance, with a traditional leadership workweek (plus some on-call) and a full benefits package.
Travel Observation Unit RN – $2,536/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $2,536 per week (based on 36 hrs)
Observation/Med-Surg–Tele travel RN contract starting 11/30/2026. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401k, holiday pay, retention and referral bonuses, and guaranteed hours.
Clinic Phlebotomist
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re early in your healthcare career: high school diploma required, no experience required. You’ll draw blood from patients of all ages, process and label specimens, do basic lab tasks, and support front-desk and billing functions in a busy clinic setting.
LPN – Lannon at Menomonee Falls
- Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on LPN role in assisted living/memory care, focused on resident assessments, monitoring, and coordination of care. Requires 2+ years LPN experience (including assisted living or nursing home), with flexible scheduling including nights and weekends, plus benefits, 401k with match, and paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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