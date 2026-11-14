Menomonee Falls is busy in healthcare hiring right now, from entry-level lab roles to high-paying clinical leadership and travel RN spots. Here are several solid options if you’re looking to stay local or do a travel contract nearby.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time (and part-time 20+ hrs/week available)

Salary: $84,000 – $113,000/year + sign-on bonus (full-time)

100% outpatient with no nights, weekends, or hospital calls. Flexible schedule, hybrid on-site + telehealth, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, parental leave) and full admin support so you can focus on therapy, not billing.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living – Lannon at Menomonee Falls

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $105,000/year + 10% annual target bonus

Lead clinical and care services for an assisted living/memory care community. This RN leadership role oversees nurses and care staff, quality, and compliance, with a traditional leadership workweek (plus some on-call) and a full benefits package.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $2,536 per week (based on 36 hrs)

Observation/Med-Surg–Tele travel RN contract starting 11/30/2026. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401k, holiday pay, retention and referral bonuses, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your healthcare career: high school diploma required, no experience required. You’ll draw blood from patients of all ages, process and label specimens, do basic lab tasks, and support front-desk and billing functions in a busy clinic setting.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on LPN role in assisted living/memory care, focused on resident assessments, monitoring, and coordination of care. Requires 2+ years LPN experience (including assisted living or nursing home), with flexible scheduling including nights and weekends, plus benefits, 401k with match, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.