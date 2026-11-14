Menomonee Falls has a few nice front-desk roles open right now, all with flexible part-time hours. If you like greeting people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living (Discovery Senior Living family)

LakeHouse Senior Living (Discovery Senior Living family) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Part-time , evenings and weekends

, evenings and weekends Salary: Not listed

Welcome guests, residents, and staff, answer phones, handle messages, and keep the front desk area tidy. Good fit if you want extra hours on nights and weekends in a senior living community.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living (Discovery Senior Living family)

LakeHouse Senior Living (Discovery Senior Living family) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Part-time , daytime and weekends

, daytime and weekends Salary: Not listed

Similar front-desk work—phones, greeting visitors, mail, and simple admin tasks—but with more daytime shifts. Great if you like a steady daytime schedule and every other weekend.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.