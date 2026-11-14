Menomonee Falls has some solid options right now if you’re in sales, pricing, or marketing tech. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Kohl's

Kohl's Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (remote possible; near office = onsite Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(remote possible; near office = onsite Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Type: Full-time

Lead the tech and strategy behind Kohl’s Retail Media Network, from media sales tools to campaign measurement and advertiser reporting. Great fit if you know AdTech, RMNs, and data-driven marketing and want to own end-to-end media and attribution capabilities.

Employer: Steinhafels Furniture

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Type: Full-time

Run the sales floor, coach and hire sales associates, and handle store opening/closing for this long-time, employee-owned furniture company. Comes with paid training, employee discount, PTO, holidays, health & dental, 401(k), and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan; weekend availability is required.

Employer: GWS Tool Group

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (flexible, hybrid)

(flexible, hybrid) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Own list prices and discount structures, analyze price and discount data, and support annual price planning for a metal-cutting tools business. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel, analytics, and pricing or finance and want a focused, individual-contributor role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.