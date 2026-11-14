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🏭 Menomonee Falls Manufacturing: Multiple Openings, Some at $113K+
Menomonee Falls is busy right now with hands-on manufacturing and high-level engineering roles. Whether you’re on the shop floor or in supplier development, there’s solid work here with room to grow.
CNC Setup Machinist – Turning
- Employer: Ace Precision Machining
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (also operates in Oconomowoc)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + 401(k) match up to 8%)
Join a highly skilled aerospace machining team running modern DMG Mori CNC turning centers. You’ll handle full setups, troubleshoot issues, work with exotic alloys, and get mentorship, multiple shift options, and strong benefits.
Sheet Metal Technician – Metal Finishing / Polishing
- Employer: Ace Precision Machining
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + 401(k) match up to 8%)
Great entry point into manufacturing with on-the-job training. You’ll polish and deburr aerospace metals, use hand grinders and basic gauges, and work in clean booths with predictable hours and solid benefits.
Electrical Assembler
- Employer: Messer Cutting Systems
- Location: Menomonee Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build and wire electrical panels and machines from schematics and wiring diagrams. Ideal if you have 2+ years of electrical assembly, can read blueprints, and like hands-on work in a busy manufacturing environment.
Supplier Development Engineer – Plastics & Molding
- Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector
- Location: Hybrid, based in Menomonee Falls, WI (must live within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year
Lead supplier development for injection and compression molding and other polymer processes. You’ll assess supplier capability, drive Lean improvements, support launches and transfers, and travel up to 50% while working cross-functionally.
Supplier Development Engineer – Chemicals & Polymers
- Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector
- Location: Hybrid, based in Menomonee Falls, WI (must live within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year
Focus on thermosets, thermoplastics, resins, elastomers, and adhesives at the supplier level. You’ll work on formulation, process controls, validation, and capacity, coaching suppliers on Lean and problem solving with up to 50% travel.
Supplier Development Engineer – Machining
- Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector
- Location: Hybrid, based in Menomonee Falls, WI (must live within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year
Perfect if you’re strong in precision machining and CNC. You’ll evaluate supplier machining processes, improve capability and capacity, support new product launches, and lead cross-site projects with significant supplier travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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