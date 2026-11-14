Menomonee Falls is busy right now with hands-on manufacturing and high-level engineering roles. Whether you’re on the shop floor or in supplier development, there’s solid work here with room to grow.

Employer: Ace Precision Machining

Ace Precision Machining Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (also operates in Oconomowoc)

(also operates in Oconomowoc) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + 401(k) match up to 8%)

Join a highly skilled aerospace machining team running modern DMG Mori CNC turning centers. You’ll handle full setups, troubleshoot issues, work with exotic alloys, and get mentorship, multiple shift options, and strong benefits.

Employer: Ace Precision Machining

Ace Precision Machining Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + 401(k) match up to 8%)

Great entry point into manufacturing with on-the-job training. You’ll polish and deburr aerospace metals, use hand grinders and basic gauges, and work in clean booths with predictable hours and solid benefits.

Employer: Messer Cutting Systems

Messer Cutting Systems Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and wire electrical panels and machines from schematics and wiring diagrams. Ideal if you have 2+ years of electrical assembly, can read blueprints, and like hands-on work in a busy manufacturing environment.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Location: Hybrid, based in Menomonee Falls, WI (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year

Lead supplier development for injection and compression molding and other polymer processes. You’ll assess supplier capability, drive Lean improvements, support launches and transfers, and travel up to 50% while working cross-functionally.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Location: Hybrid, based in Menomonee Falls, WI (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year

Focus on thermosets, thermoplastics, resins, elastomers, and adhesives at the supplier level. You’ll work on formulation, process controls, validation, and capacity, coaching suppliers on Lean and problem solving with up to 50% travel.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Location: Hybrid, based in Menomonee Falls, WI (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,000 – $165,000/year

Perfect if you’re strong in precision machining and CNC. You’ll evaluate supplier machining processes, improve capability and capacity, support new product launches, and lead cross-site projects with significant supplier travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.