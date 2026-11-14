Menomonee Falls has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from cozy local spots to a busy hotel restaurant. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow.

Employer: Ally's Bistro

Ally's Bistro Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Work the front of house at a well-loved local bistro doing cashiering, food running, and barista work. Holidays off, flexible scheduling, employee meals/discounts, and a supportive team; ideal if you have 2+ years restaurant experience and can work Fridays and Saturdays.

Employer: Scarlett Hotel Group (Waterlin at Delta Hotels by Marriott Milwaukee)

Scarlett Hotel Group (Waterlin at Delta Hotels by Marriott Milwaukee) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Not listed (steady, in-person role)

Not listed (steady, in-person role) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Keep a busy hotel kitchen running by handling dishes, pots, pans, and kitchen cleanliness. No experience needed, with medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and Marriott hotel discounts worldwide plus a clear path to grow into other kitchen roles.

Employer: Scarlett Hotel Group (Waterlin at Delta Hotels by Marriott Milwaukee)

Scarlett Hotel Group (Waterlin at Delta Hotels by Marriott Milwaukee) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Cook a real, scratch menu (from steel-fired flatbreads to dry-aged ribeye) in a full-service hotel restaurant. Full-time role with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, and Marriott hotel discounts, great if you’ve got line cook experience and like a fast, high-volume kitchen.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

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