Menomonee Falls is busy on the engineering side right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and leading technical teams.

Employer: Messer Cutting Systems

Messer Cutting Systems Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the electrical engineering team for a major cutting-systems manufacturer. You’ll guide project design from concept to release, review schematics (PLC, CNC/PC, servos), set timelines, and work across software, mechanical, service, and sales. Requires a BS in a technical field (preferably EE), 7+ years electrical design in manufacturing, and 2+ years in a lead/supervisory role.

Employer: LVI Associates (for a global industrial equipment manufacturer)

LVI Associates (for a global industrial equipment manufacturer) Location: Remote, based near Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Travel: Up to 75% , including overnights and some weekends

, including overnights and some weekends Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing field service / controls role installing, commissioning, and troubleshooting industrial process systems. You’ll work on electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, and control systems, read schematics and P&IDs, and mentor junior techs. Needs 3–5 years in field service/commissioning/industrial maintenance, a related technical degree, strong troubleshooting skills, and US citizen or Green Card status.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume around the listed skills, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.