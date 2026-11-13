Manufacturing in Menomonee Falls is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like building, fixing, and improving how things get made.

Below are several strong roles worth a look if you’ve got shop, welding, or quality experience.

Employer: Messer Cutting Systems

Messer Cutting Systems Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll weld, fit, and grind metal parts from engineering drawings, and run CNC plasma cutting equipment for plate and sheet. Great if you have 2+ years MIG welding, can read blueprints, and like hands-on work with cranes, forklifts, and power tools in a busy shop.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Location: Menomonee Falls & Germantown, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Quality Management System for a long-standing water technology company, owning ISO 9001, audits, supplier quality, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 8+ years in manufacturing quality, leadership experience, and tools like APQP, PPAP, SPC, CAPA, and Lean/Six Sigma.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an established manufacturer)

(recruiting for an established manufacturer) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Program CNC equipment, review drawings, and support operators with troubleshooting on the shop floor. Best fit if you have 5+ years CNC programming, know Sigmanest and SolidWorks (2025+), can read blueprints (GD&T a plus), and have ISO 9001 experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to grow into the role or find a similar opening at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.