Menomonee Falls has some strong hands-on roles right now, especially if you like fixing, building, and working with machines.

Below are a few standout openings in Construction & Skilled Trades around Menomonee Falls, WI.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (travel to customer sites)

(travel to customer sites) Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Work on power generators, diesel engines, HVAC systems, electrical distribution gear, and compressors in the shop and out in the field. Good fit if you’re strong in HVAC/R, heavy equipment repair, hydraulics, and electrical troubleshooting, and you like using laptops/tablets for diagnostics and work orders.

Employer: Castolin Eutectic

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run manual and automated welding machines to build custom weldments for a global industrial company. You’ll read blueprints, use measuring tools, do wire and stick welding, and work with oxy-fuel and plasma cutting, plus set up and operate automated welding programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.