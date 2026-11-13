Menomonee Falls is busy hiring for hands-on leaders right now, from plant operations to senior living and restaurant management. If you’ve got management experience and like being close to the action, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brenntag

Brenntag Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all daily operations at Brenntag’s Menomonee Falls facility, including blending, packaging, storage, and distribution of chemical products. This role is ideal if you have 3–5+ years in manufacturing/chemical/logistics, know OSHA/EPA/DOT/HAZMAT rules, and enjoy driving safety, process improvement, and team development.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living (LakeHouse Menomonee Falls)

(LakeHouse Menomonee Falls) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$100,000 + 20% annual performance bonus

Run the full community operation for an assisted living and memory care campus, from financials and occupancy to resident experience and team leadership. Great fit if you have 2+ years as an Executive Director in senior living, a related degree, and the required WI RCAC & CBRF administrator credentials.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$125,000 per year (includes ~$25K average bonus)

Oversee day-to-day restaurant operations while leading and mentoring your team in a fast-paced, positive environment. Perks include no Sundays, no early mornings or late nights, free meals, PTO, 401(k), and an annual international trip for two for top-performing GMs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and growth paths that might fit your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.