🏭 Menomonee Falls Manufacturing: Multiple $20/hr+ Openings

Manufacturing in Menomonee Falls is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and quality-focused production.

Here are several strong openings worth a look:

Employer: McDermott Cue Manufacturing, Inc.

McDermott Cue Manufacturing, Inc. Location: Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $20.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Work with your hands making high-quality pool cues—lots of sanding, lathe work, and machine operation. Great fit if you have woodworking or machining experience, but they’ll train the right person and offer health, dental, PTO, and on-the-job training.

Employer: McDermott Cue Manufacturing, Inc.

McDermott Cue Manufacturing, Inc. Location: Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM), in-person

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Run and set up CNC milling machines to make precision parts for premium pool cues. CNC experience helps, but they’re willing to train if you’re mechanically inclined; includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and skill-building in machining.

Employer: Reich Tool and Design

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead the Quality Management System for a family-owned shop doing aerospace, defense, medical, and advanced manufacturing work. This is a leadership role for someone with 5–7 years in quality systems, plus it comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays (including your birthday), and fun extras like taco Tuesdays and company events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—both companies are open to people who are willing to learn and show up consistently.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.