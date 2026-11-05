🏭 Menomonee Falls Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Manufacturing in Menomonee Falls is busy right now, especially in electronics and quality. If you like building, wiring, or leading teams on the floor, these are worth a look.

Employer: Columbus McKinnon (CMCO Brasil)

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO Brasil) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and wire radio receivers, transmitters, and related parts to customer specs. Good fit if you’re handy with small tools, can read drawings, and want steady, detailed assembly work with overtime potential.

Employer: Columbus McKinnon (CMCO Brasil)

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO Brasil) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Load software, test drives, motors, and control products, and do final inspections before shipping. Great for someone with a high school diploma who likes computers, electronics, and careful quality checks.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role not repeated.)

Employer: Columbus McKinnon (CMCO Brasil)

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO Brasil) Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 3:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Wire control panels using schematics and layouts, working with a wide range of wire sizes. Ideal if you want a weekend-only schedule and don’t mind being on your feet, using hand tools, and reading blueprints.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and full benefits)

Lead a team of quality inspectors across two shifts, support audits, and drive quality improvements for naval power systems. Best for someone with a technical bachelor’s degree, 5+ years’ experience, and a background in ISO, Six Sigma, and military standards.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.