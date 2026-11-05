💰 Menomonee Falls Finance Jobs: Multiple Hybrid & On-Site Roles

Menomonee Falls has a solid mix of corporate and industrial employers, and finance pros are in demand. Here are several strong accounting and finance roles hiring right now.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems

Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (Hybrid – 2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role supporting mission-critical U.S. Navy power programs. You’ll lead program financial planning, forecasting, EACs, and variance analysis, and act as a key finance partner to program managers and leadership. Great fit if you have 8+ years in program finance/FP&A, defense or manufacturing experience, and want a hybrid schedule with a large, established defense contractor.

Employer: Kohl's

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Corporate finance role where you’ll handle forecasting, budgeting, long-range planning, and month-end close. You’ll dig into data, build reports, review contracts, and help improve accounting processes. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, strong Excel/Google skills, and 2+ years of experience (CPA or MBA is a plus).

Employer: RJ Schinner Co., Inc.

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI (On-site only)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, Days

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive base pay + year-end bonus opportunity)

Hands-on role focused on vendor rebates—calculating, reconciling, tracking payments, and handling vendor questions. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, organized, comfortable with Excel/Microsoft Office, and like steady weekday hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, and internal advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.