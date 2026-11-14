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Menominee
🏥 Menominee, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Menominee’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses, therapists, and behavior analysts. If you’re in patient care or ABA, there are several ways to grow your career close to home.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Casual Evening/NOC
- Employer: North Shore Health – Menominee Health Services
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Type: Casual/PRN, Evening & NOC shifts
- Pay: $32.00–$37.25 per hour
This role is great if you want extra hours or flexible work on evenings and overnights. New grads are welcome, with hands-on training, student loan help up to $40,000 plus a $10,000 stipend for eligible nurses.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Full-Time/Part-Time/Casual, All Shifts
- Employer: North Shore Health – Menominee Health Services
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Type: Full-Time, Part-Time, Casual, All Shifts
- Pay: $32.00–$37.25 per hour
Pick the schedule that fits your life while working in skilled nursing and rehab. This role offers career growth, shift-based pay, and potential student loan repayment up to $40,000 plus a $10,000 stipend for qualifying nurses.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Part-Time 3rd Shift
- Employer: North Shore Health – Menominee Health Services
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Type: Part-Time, 3rd Shift
- Pay: $40.00–$45.25 per hour
Night owls, this one’s for you. Work part-time overnights with strong hourly pay, benefits for part-time staff, and access to student loan repayment up to $40,000 plus a $10,000 stipend for eligible RNs.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Full-Time/Part-Time/Casual, All Shifts
- Employer: North Shore Health – Menominee Health Services
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Type: Full-Time, Part-Time, Casual, All Shifts
- Pay: $40.00–$45.25 per hour
Choose days, evenings, nights, or a mix while building your skills in a supportive skilled nursing setting. Full-time staff get PTO, holidays, life insurance, and on-demand pay, plus the same student loan and stipend opportunities.
BCBA / BCaBA – Behavior Analyst Roles
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Type: Full-Time and Part-Time
- Pay: Competitive; use PBS compensation estimator for details
If you’re a BCBA or BCaBA, this role lets you set a caseload that fits your life while supporting families impacted by autism. Expect flexible scheduling, quarterly bonuses, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / UP Health System Home Care & Hospice (LHC Group)
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $34.23–$61.15 per hour (based on experience and other factors)
- Bonus: $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, focusing on ADLs, safety, and independence. This role comes with a wide benefits package, growth opportunities, and the backing of a large, mission-driven health organization.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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