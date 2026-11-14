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🛒 Menominee, MI Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Menominee has a few solid customer service roles open right now, from industrial sales to convenience retail. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to learn on the job.
Inside Sales / Customer Service
- Employer: Christensen Machine Inc
- Location: Menominee, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid vacation/holidays, paid time off
Handle phone and email orders, help customers with industrial tools and equipment, and back up the warehouse with shipping/receiving. Good fit if you’re comfortable with Microsoft Word/Excel, like working with both customers and coworkers, and don’t mind some light lifting and forklift work (training provided).
Team Member (Customer Service Representative)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2937 10th Street, Menominee, MI 49858
- Type: Part-time (evenings and overnights)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, paid training, flexible schedules
Front-line role at a busy convenience store: greet customers, run the register, help with food program, and keep the store looking sharp inside and out. Great if you like fast-paced work, talking with people, and want room to grow with a large, stable employer.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one shift or opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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