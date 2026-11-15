Menlo Park is buzzing with high-impact tech roles right now, especially for folks who love large-scale systems and AI. If you’re ready for big ownership and big compensation, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,000–$217,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Work on cutting-edge AI that powers Meta’s ad ranking and brings in tens of billions in revenue. Ideal if you have a PhD, strong ML research background (NLP, LLMs, RL, ranking), and want to ship state-of-the-art models at massive scale.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $183,997–$257,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Senior backend role on the team that drives user growth across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and more. Great fit if you have 8+ years of experience and want to own large-scale infrastructure that can shift metrics for billions of users.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $271,000–$347,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead a multi-team org that runs the ranking, auction, and delivery systems behind marketing messages on WhatsApp and Messenger. Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years in engineering, 7+ in management) who want to own revenue-critical ML systems.

Employer: Snowflake

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $264,000–$379,500 base + bonus + equity + benefits

Own core infrastructure that powers Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud across commercial, regulated, and sovereign environments. Great if you have 12+ years in large-scale distributed systems and want to lead teams building highly available, compliant cloud platforms.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and save it so you can tailor your resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.