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🎁 Free Items Around Menlo Park — Lights, Pet Beds & More
Freebies are popping up all over Menlo Park this week. Here are some no-cost finds your neighbors are offering right now.
Gently used petbeds
Item: Gently used pet beds
Condition: Soft and durable
Location: Downtown Menlo Park, Menlo Park, CA
Category: Pet supplies
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable beds for your dog or cat, already broken in but still in good shape. Great if you’re welcoming a new pet or want an extra bed in another room.
Allen + Roth String Lights (3 full sets)
Item: Allen + Roth string lights — 3 full sets
Condition: 1 set new in box, 2 used outside (could use cleaning), 1 extra box used for bulbs
Details: Brown finish, glass bulbs, 13 ft cord length per set, must take all
Pickup: Porch pick up
Location: Central Menlo Park, Menlo Park, CA
Category: Home decor & accessories
Source: Nextdoor
Nice for patios, balconies, or backyard gatherings. You’ll get multiple strands, so you can cover a good amount of space.
Interlocking Foam Floor Mats - 15 squares
Item: Interlocking foam floor mats — 15 squares
Use: Ideal for a home gym, kids’ play area, or workshop floor
Location: Linfield Oaks, Menlo Park, CA
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: Nextdoor
These mats click together to cover a larger area and add some cushion underfoot. Easy to move and reconfigure as needed.
2 mirrors
Item: Two white-framed mirrors
Size: 13.5" x 49.5" each
Condition: Each mirror has two small holes on one short side; described as cheap, flimsy mirrors (similar to a basic door mirror from Target)
Location: Park Forest, Menlo Park, CA
Category: Home decor & accessories
Source: Nextdoor
Tall, lightweight mirrors that can work on the back of a door, in a closet, or in a dorm/garage space where you just need something simple.
Free items in Menlo Park tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.