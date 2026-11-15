Freebies are popping up all over Menlo Park this week. Here are some no-cost finds your neighbors are offering right now.

Item: Gently used pet beds

Condition: Soft and durable

Location: Downtown Menlo Park, Menlo Park, CA

Category: Pet supplies

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable beds for your dog or cat, already broken in but still in good shape. Great if you’re welcoming a new pet or want an extra bed in another room.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Allen + Roth string lights — 3 full sets

Condition: 1 set new in box, 2 used outside (could use cleaning), 1 extra box used for bulbs

Details: Brown finish, glass bulbs, 13 ft cord length per set, must take all

Pickup: Porch pick up

Location: Central Menlo Park, Menlo Park, CA

Category: Home decor & accessories

Source: Nextdoor

Nice for patios, balconies, or backyard gatherings. You’ll get multiple strands, so you can cover a good amount of space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Interlocking foam floor mats — 15 squares

Use: Ideal for a home gym, kids’ play area, or workshop floor

Location: Linfield Oaks, Menlo Park, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: Nextdoor

These mats click together to cover a larger area and add some cushion underfoot. Easy to move and reconfigure as needed.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two white-framed mirrors

Size: 13.5" x 49.5" each

Condition: Each mirror has two small holes on one short side; described as cheap, flimsy mirrors (similar to a basic door mirror from Target)

Location: Park Forest, Menlo Park, CA

Category: Home decor & accessories

Source: Nextdoor

Tall, lightweight mirrors that can work on the back of a door, in a closet, or in a dorm/garage space where you just need something simple.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Menlo Park tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.