Menlo Park’s tech scene is buzzing right now—AI, data, and infra teams are all hiring. If you’re in engineering or IT and want big-impact work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI Location: Menlo Park, CA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across TypeScript/React, Python/Flask, and mobile (Flutter/React Native) to build AI voice agents for healthcare. Great fit if you have 5+ years full stack experience, enjoy fast-paced product work, and want to work on a heavily funded, safety-focused healthcare LLM.

Employer: Meta

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $184,000–$257,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead a team building recommendation and ranking systems that power feeds and personalization for billions of users. Ideal if you have 4+ years in recommender/ML infra and 2+ years managing engineers, and want to own roadmap, experiments, and large-scale impact.

Employer: Meta

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,995–$159,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Hands-on role keeping Meta’s data center and campus networks healthy—fiber, structured cabling, switching, routing, and incident response. Good for someone with 2+ years on large-scale networks, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort with up to ~25% travel.

Employer: Snowflake

Location: Menlo Park, CA (or Bellevue, WA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000–$339,200 base + bonus + equity

Lead a 5–8 person team building Spark runtime and compiler integration so Spark workloads run efficiently on Snowflake. Great if you have 2+ years EM experience, 5+ years in compilers/query engines/runtime systems, and want deep systems work with big performance impact.

Employer: Snowflake

Location: Menlo Park, CA (or Bellevue, WA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000–$339,200 base + bonus + equity

Senior IC role owning compiler and Spark runtime projects end to end—design, implementation, rollout, and mentoring others. Best for engineers with 10+ years experience in compilers/query processing/runtime infra who want to set technical direction without people management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.