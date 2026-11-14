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🎁 Community Freebies in Menlo Park — Useful Finds & Local Help
Menlo Park neighbors are offering a few handy free items and even a volunteer coaching role. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or your hobbies.
Volunteer Boys Lacrosse Coach at Sequoia HS
Item: Volunteer Defensive Coordinator or JV Boys Lacrosse Coach role
Location: The Oaks, Menlo Park, CA (team is Sequoia High School)
Source: nextdoor.com
The Sequoia High School boys lacrosse team, last year’s Ocean Division champions, is looking for two coaches: a Defensive Coordinator and/or JV coach. The program is described as fun and rewarding, with a chance to give back to local teens and enjoy the thrill of competition.
- Season dates: February 1 – May 15
- Schedule: Monday–Friday practices, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Compensation: Volunteer role with a stipend mentioned by the poster
If you enjoy lacrosse and working with teenagers, this could be a great way to get involved in the community.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Boy Scout Belt – Kids’ Size
Item: Boy Scout belt (kids’ apparel)
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Atherton, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
A kids’ Boy Scout belt in like new condition. Listed under Apparel → Kids’ Clothing, so it should fit a child/young scout. Great if your scout lost theirs or you want a backup without paying store prices.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
FREE Furnace Filters for Aprilaire 2200 & 2250
Item: Two unused furnace filters
Models: For Aprilaire 2200 & 2250, ReservePro 201, MERV 11
Style: Accordion filters that expand to fit into the filter frame
Location: Allied Arts, Menlo Park, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are unused accordion-style filters that expand to fit the frame (see diagram in the original post). If you have an Aprilaire 2200 or 2250 system and use ReservePro 201, MERV 11 filters, this is a nice way to save on your next replacement.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items and volunteer spots like these can go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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