Menlo Park neighbors are offering a few handy free items and even a volunteer coaching role. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or your hobbies.

Item: Volunteer Defensive Coordinator or JV Boys Lacrosse Coach role

Location: The Oaks, Menlo Park, CA (team is Sequoia High School)

Source: nextdoor.com

The Sequoia High School boys lacrosse team, last year’s Ocean Division champions, is looking for two coaches: a Defensive Coordinator and/or JV coach. The program is described as fun and rewarding, with a chance to give back to local teens and enjoy the thrill of competition.

Season dates: February 1 – May 15

February 1 – May 15 Schedule: Monday–Friday practices, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Monday–Friday practices, Compensation: Volunteer role with a stipend mentioned by the poster

If you enjoy lacrosse and working with teenagers, this could be a great way to get involved in the community.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Boy Scout belt (kids’ apparel)

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Atherton, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

A kids’ Boy Scout belt in like new condition. Listed under Apparel → Kids’ Clothing, so it should fit a child/young scout. Great if your scout lost theirs or you want a backup without paying store prices.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Two unused furnace filters

Models: For Aprilaire 2200 & 2250, ReservePro 201, MERV 11

Style: Accordion filters that expand to fit into the filter frame

Location: Allied Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are unused accordion-style filters that expand to fit the frame (see diagram in the original post). If you have an Aprilaire 2200 or 2250 system and use ReservePro 201, MERV 11 filters, this is a nice way to save on your next replacement.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and volunteer spots like these can go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.