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Menlo Park

Menlo Park housing applications not accepted via social media

8 days ago
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The City of Menlo Park does not accept or forward housing applications through its social media pages, and these pages are not watched all day and night. Households who want to apply for housing must use the official Doorway listing: Apply here.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Menlo Park

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