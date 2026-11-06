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💻 Menlo Park IT Roles With Multiple Senior Openings
Menlo Park’s tech scene is still buzzing, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve got 9–10+ years of experience, these roles are worth a serious look.
Senior Backend Engineer, Growth – Robinhood
- Employer: Robinhood
- Location: Menlo Park, CA (Zone 1 pay)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $196,000 – $230,000 base + bonus + equity + benefits
High-impact backend role on the Growth team, building services and APIs that drive customer acquisition, engagement, and Robinhood Gold. You’ll own projects end-to-end, shape architecture, mentor others, and work closely with product, design, and data in a fast-moving environment.
Full-Stack Lead (Enterprise) – Wipro
- Employer: Wipro
- Location: Menlo Park, CA
- Type: Full-time (enterprise client work)
- Salary: $100,000 – $220,000 (depends on skills, experience, and location)
Lead a team of 5–15 engineers on enterprise builds using modern full-stack tools (MERN, React/React Native, Node/PHP/Python/Java, microservices, REST/GraphQL, SQL/NoSQL, AWS/Azure). Good fit if you’re a seasoned engineer ready to drive architecture and mentor a team.
Lead Software Developer (OutSystems & Alteryx) – Tms LLC
- Employer: Tms LLC
- Location: Menlo Park, CA (local only – remote/onsite mix)
- Type: Contract (12+ months), Independent Visa only
- Salary: Not listed
Lead low-code OutSystems and Alteryx development for enterprise apps and data automation. Ideal if you have 9+ years OutSystems, strong Alteryx Designer skills, certifications in both, and want to own modern app builds, integrations, and analytics workflows in an Agile setup.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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