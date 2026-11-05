💻 Menlo Park IT Roles With Multiple $225K+ Openings

Menlo Park is buzzing with high-end tech roles right now, especially for folks who love data, AI, and large-scale systems. If you’re senior-level and comfortable in fast-moving environments, these are worth a look.

Employer: Snowflake

Snowflake Location: Menlo Park, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $227,000 – $326,600 + bonus & equity

Lead the App Experience & Marketplace Data Science team, working on huge datasets across SQL, Python, ML, and LLMs. Mix of hands-on technical work and people leadership, shaping AI-native product features and strategy.

Employer: Snowflake

Snowflake Location: Menlo Park, CA (on-site or Bellevue, WA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $236,000 – $339,200 + bonus & equity

Staff-level role focused on query optimization, execution, and distributed systems to speed up delivery of high-quality software. Great fit if you know database internals (MySQL/Postgres), compilers, and love deep performance work.

Employer: Snowflake

Snowflake Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: See Snowflake careers site for details

Own technical strategy and execution for the Apps & Experiences Platform powering Snowsight, Snowflake Intelligence, and new AI-driven apps. You’ll guide architecture, reliability, and AI tooling for user-facing products.

Employer: SGS Consulting (for a major tech client)

(for a major tech client) Location: Hybrid – Menlo Park, San Francisco, or NYC

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior marketing analytics role using expert SQL on very large datasets to build Salesforce Data Cloud segments, size revenue opportunities, and own audience strategy. About 30% hands-on SQL, 70% stakeholder communication.

Employer: Snowflake

Snowflake Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $236,000 – $339,200 + bonus & equity

Staff engineer role building core billing, metering, and invoicing systems for Snowflake, including new AI products. Heavy on distributed systems, data modeling, and cross-functional work with Product, Finance, and GTM teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.