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Menlo Park
💻 Menlo Park IT Roles With Multiple $225K+ Openings
4 days ago
Menlo Park is buzzing with high-end tech roles right now, especially for folks who love data, AI, and large-scale systems. If you’re senior-level and comfortable in fast-moving environments, these are worth a look.
Senior Manager, Product Data Science
- Employer: Snowflake
- Location: Menlo Park, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $227,000 – $326,600 + bonus & equity
Lead the App Experience & Marketplace Data Science team, working on huge datasets across SQL, Python, ML, and LLMs. Mix of hands-on technical work and people leadership, shaping AI-native product features and strategy.
Staff Software Engineer - Query Processing (Snowtrail)
- Employer: Snowflake
- Location: Menlo Park, CA (on-site or Bellevue, WA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $236,000 – $339,200 + bonus & equity
Staff-level role focused on query optimization, execution, and distributed systems to speed up delivery of high-quality software. Great fit if you know database internals (MySQL/Postgres), compilers, and love deep performance work.
Engineering Manager, Bedrock (Apps & Experiences Platform)
- Employer: Snowflake
- Location: Menlo Park, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: See Snowflake careers site for details
Own technical strategy and execution for the Apps & Experiences Platform powering Snowsight, Snowflake Intelligence, and new AI-driven apps. You’ll guide architecture, reliability, and AI tooling for user-facing products.
Senior Data Analyst (Marketing – Audience Strategy & Insights)
- Employer: SGS Consulting (for a major tech client)
- Location: Hybrid – Menlo Park, San Francisco, or NYC
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior marketing analytics role using expert SQL on very large datasets to build Salesforce Data Cloud segments, size revenue opportunities, and own audience strategy. About 30% hands-on SQL, 70% stakeholder communication.
Staff Software Engineer - Billing Platform
- Employer: Snowflake
- Location: Menlo Park, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $236,000 – $339,200 + bonus & equity
Staff engineer role building core billing, metering, and invoicing systems for Snowflake, including new AI products. Heavy on distributed systems, data modeling, and cross-functional work with Product, Finance, and GTM teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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