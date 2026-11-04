💻 Menlo Park IT Roles with Multiple $180K+ Opportunities

Menlo Park is buzzing with high-end tech roles right now, especially around AI and large-scale data systems. If you’re deep into LLMs, safety, or distributed databases, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $184,000–$257,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Work on the LLM post-training stack for Meta Superintelligence Labs, focusing on long-horizon agents, tool use, search, and personalization. Ideal if you have a PhD (or in progress), strong LLM post-training experience, and a track record of top-tier AI/ML research.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000–$281,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Join the Safety team to measure abuse, design model evals, and build risk and safety metrics for frontier AI systems. Best fit if you have 12+ years in product data science, are strong in SQL/Python/R and advanced stats, and like turning messy risk problems into clear dashboards and experiments.

Employer: Snowflake

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000–$339,250/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead work on Unistore, Snowflake’s unified platform for transactional + analytical data, building distributed database systems at petabyte scale. Great if you have 8+ years experience, are fluent in C++ or Java, and love solving performance and scalability problems in large distributed systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same careers pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.