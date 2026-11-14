Menifee and the nearby Temecula Valley have some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors or with your hands.

Below are several flexible, part-time roles in building and grounds maintenance that pay well and don’t lock you into a 40-hour week.

Employer: Castillo HVAC

Castillo HVAC Location: Menifee, CA & Southwest Riverside County

Type: Part-time / As-needed (W-2)

Pay: $35–$45 per hour (DOE)

Family-owned shop looking for an experienced tech who can diagnose and repair residential HVAC systems on their own, with some light commercial work. Great fit if you already work in HVAC and want high hourly pay and flexible, supplemental hours without sales pressure.

Employer: Castillo HVAC

Castillo HVAC Location: Menifee, CA & Southwest Riverside County

Type: Part-time / As-needed (W-2)

Pay: $22–$27 per hour (DOE)

Support a lead installer with residential HVAC installs and changeouts—moving equipment, helping with ductwork, and keeping the jobsite safe and clean. Ideal if you have HVAC or construction experience, like physical work, and want flexible extra income while you build skills in the trade.

Employer: True Wave Pools

True Wave Pools Location: Temecula Valley (Temecula, Murrieta, Winchester, Menifee, etc.)

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)

Pay: $23.13–$27.86 per hour

Service residential pools across the Temecula Valley—skimming, vacuuming, checking water chemistry, and basic equipment checks. You get paid training, tools, company truck, fuel card, and a flexible schedule, plus steady outdoor work year-round.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—flexible, good-paying part-time roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.