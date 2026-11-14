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Menifee
Menifee Leaders of Tomorrow class completes first year
11 days ago
The first Menifee Leaders of Tomorrow class has finished its eight-week program, where participants learned about local government, met City leaders, and explored how to serve the City of Menifee. The City thanked the inaugural group for their ideas and involvement in the program.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Menifee-City Hall
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