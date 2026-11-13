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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Menifee Right Now
Menifee neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re moving, organizing, or decorating, these local freebies might help.
Free moving boxes
Item: Free shipping / moving boxes
Condition: Used – good
Location: Menifee, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The poster has free shipping boxes that need to be picked up before it rains. These are used but still in good shape, great for moving, storage, or shipping. Exact sizes aren’t listed, but they’re described as shipping boxes, so expect a mix of medium to large boxes.
Large storage container
Item: Large storage container
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Menifee, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A large storage container is up for grabs. It’s listed in the Garden category, so it may be suited for outdoor or garage use. Condition is fair, so expect some wear, but it could still be useful for storing tools, yard items, or seasonal decor.
Home Decor
Item: Home decor items
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Menifee, CA (free pickup)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The poster is offering home decor with free pickup in Menifee. Items are listed as used – like new, so they should be in very good shape. The exact pieces aren’t detailed, but this could be a nice way to refresh a room on a budget.
Free items in Menifee tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.