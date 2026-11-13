Menifee neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re moving, organizing, or decorating, these local freebies might help.

Item: Free shipping / moving boxes

Condition: Used – good

Location: Menifee, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster has free shipping boxes that need to be picked up before it rains. These are used but still in good shape, great for moving, storage, or shipping. Exact sizes aren’t listed, but they’re described as shipping boxes, so expect a mix of medium to large boxes.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Large storage container

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Menifee, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A large storage container is up for grabs. It’s listed in the Garden category, so it may be suited for outdoor or garage use. Condition is fair, so expect some wear, but it could still be useful for storing tools, yard items, or seasonal decor.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Home decor items

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Menifee, CA (free pickup)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster is offering home decor with free pickup in Menifee. Items are listed as used – like new, so they should be in very good shape. The exact pieces aren’t detailed, but this could be a nice way to refresh a room on a budget.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items in Menifee tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.