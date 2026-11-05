🛒 Menifee, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Menifee’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and services popping up along the main corridors. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Menifee, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $21.78/hour

Lead a section of the store and step in as Manager on Duty at this busy off-price retailer. You’ll supervise associates, keep the sales floor safe and organized, handle opening/closing, and support front-end operations and merchandising.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Menifee, CA

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.90 – $23.90/hour

Application window: Anticipated to close 01/02/2027

Front-line role helping customers with everyday health and wellness needs. You’ll run the register, restock shelves, support photo/beauty, and may assist in the pharmacy as you grow, with access to part-time benefits.

Employer: Strat Property Management, Inc.

Location: Menifee, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour + bonus opportunities after 60 days

Be the go-to person at a local self-storage facility, helping customers rent units, keeping the property clean and secure, and handling basic office tasks. Full-time hours, customer contact all day, and a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.