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Mendota Heights
Kids Night Out Camp on December 16
7 days ago
Mendota Heights Parks and Recreation will host a Night Out Camp on December 16 from 5:00–7:30 p.m. for children ages 5–12 years old, offering fun activities so parents and guardians can enjoy an affordable evening to themselves. For more information and to register, visit MendotaHeightsMN.gov/Register.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mendota Heights Parks and Recreation
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