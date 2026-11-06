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🏛️ Mendota Heights crime, fraud, and 226 calls in early November
🏛️ Mendota Heights crime, fraud, and call stats for Oct 30–Nov 6
Here’s a plain-language rundown of what Mendota Heights Police reported for Oct 31–Nov 5, 2026, plus the full call counts for Oct 30–Nov 6. The Weekly Crime Report is only a snapshot of cases; the separate Incident Count list shows all 226 incidents for that week.
Domestic incidents and mental health calls
- 10/31, 900 block Sibley Memorial Hwy (near Hwy 13 & I-35E N) – Officers responded to a possible domestic. The suspect left on foot but was later found and arrested for domestic assault.
- 10/31, 2130 hrs, Cherokee Heights Blvd & Annapolis St – Officers helped St. Paul Police and St. Paul Fire with a suicidal person. Fire personnel found the person down a trail and pulled him away from a cliff. He was secured and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
- The weekly totals also show 1 “Crisis Mental Health” call and 5 “Welfare Check” calls.
Traffic, DWI, and warrants
- 11/01, 0145 hrs, Hwy 13 & Victoria Curve – A car without a front plate led to a stop. The driver matched a Dakota County warrant and was taken to Dakota County Jail.
- 11/01, 0535 hrs, Hwy 62 & Delaware Ave – An officer saw a vehicle stopped in a lane, then roll into a ditch. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
- For the week, there were 37 “Traffic Stop” incidents and 4 “Warrant Check/Processing” calls.
Domestic assault, property damage, and burglary with firearm
- 11/01, 1456 hrs, 1300 block Northland Dr – Domestic incident; an adult male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and booked into Dakota County Jail. Status: Adult Arrest.
- 11/01, 1947 hrs, 1800 block Delaware Ave – Property damage after a vehicle did doughnuts in a field. Suspect unknown; police requested MnDOT camera footage. Status: Active Pending.
- 11/01, 2221 hrs, 1800 block Rolling Green Curve – Burglary where suspects stole a firearm. During the investigation, officers learned a separate person had pointed a gun at someone; that person was arrested and taken to Dakota County Jail. Burglary suspects were still outstanding.
Fraud and financial exploitation cases
- 11/02, 1200 hrs, 1800 block Rolling Green – Scam where someone was convinced to send money. Report taken; investigation ongoing.
- 11/02, 1300 hrs, 1100 block Medallion Dr – Felony-level fraud involving theft of business funds. Suspect unknown; status Active – Forward to Investigations.
- 11/02, 1439 hrs, 1700 block Lexington Ave – MAARC reports of financial exploitation of an elderly male. Case under investigation.
- Weekly totals list 3 “Fraud Activity RPT” calls and 1 “Scam Attempt” call.
Other calls and weekly totals
- 11/03, 2000 block Dodd Rd – Civil issue; information-only report.
- 11/04, 1127 hrs, 500 block Marie Ave – Crash with no injuries; report taken.
- 11/04, 1209 hrs, near I-494 & Hwy 13 – Welfare check for a possibly suicidal person in a tent; when officers arrived, the tent was empty and the area clear.
- 11/05, 0800 hrs, 3100 block Dodd Rd – Officers helped Eagan Police stop and identify assault suspects; report completed.
From 10/30 12:01:07 AM to 11/06 12:01:07 AM, police logged 226 incidents, including:
- 14 “911 Hangup” calls
- 3 “Accident/No injury”
- 5 burglary/holdup/panic alarms and 1 “Burglary RPT”
- 6 disturbance/disorderly and 4 domestic/disputes in progress
- 14 “Medical” and 7 “Medical/Priority” calls
- 11 “Suspicious Activity” calls
- 5 “Theft RPT” and 1 “Vandalism/Property Damage”
- 23 “Follow up” and 23 “Premise Check” activities
The department notes that not every call results in a formal case number, even though it appears in the incident count.
More Info: https://mendotaheightsmn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3...
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