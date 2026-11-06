🏛️ Mendota Heights crime, fraud, and 226 calls in early November

🏛️ Mendota Heights crime, fraud, and call stats for Oct 30–Nov 6

Here’s a plain-language rundown of what Mendota Heights Police reported for Oct 31–Nov 5, 2026, plus the full call counts for Oct 30–Nov 6. The Weekly Crime Report is only a snapshot of cases; the separate Incident Count list shows all 226 incidents for that week.

Domestic incidents and mental health calls

10/31, 900 block Sibley Memorial Hwy (near Hwy 13 & I-35E N) – Officers responded to a possible domestic. The suspect left on foot but was later found and arrested for domestic assault .

– Officers responded to a possible domestic. The suspect left on foot but was later found and arrested for . 10/31, 2130 hrs, Cherokee Heights Blvd & Annapolis St – Officers helped St. Paul Police and St. Paul Fire with a suicidal person. Fire personnel found the person down a trail and pulled him away from a cliff. He was secured and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

– Officers helped with a suicidal person. Fire personnel found the person down a trail and pulled him away from a cliff. He was secured and taken to a hospital for evaluation. The weekly totals also show 1 “Crisis Mental Health” call and 5 “Welfare Check” calls.

Traffic, DWI, and warrants

11/01, 0145 hrs, Hwy 13 & Victoria Curve – A car without a front plate led to a stop. The driver matched a Dakota County warrant and was taken to Dakota County Jail .

– A car without a front plate led to a stop. The driver matched a and was taken to . 11/01, 0535 hrs, Hwy 62 & Delaware Ave – An officer saw a vehicle stopped in a lane, then roll into a ditch. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI .

– An officer saw a vehicle stopped in a lane, then roll into a ditch. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for . For the week, there were 37 “Traffic Stop” incidents and 4 “Warrant Check/Processing” calls.

Domestic assault, property damage, and burglary with firearm

11/01, 1456 hrs, 1300 block Northland Dr – Domestic incident; an adult male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and booked into Dakota County Jail . Status: Adult Arrest .

– Domestic incident; an adult male was arrested for and booked into . Status: . 11/01, 1947 hrs, 1800 block Delaware Ave – Property damage after a vehicle did doughnuts in a field. Suspect unknown; police requested MnDOT camera footage . Status: Active Pending .

– Property damage after a vehicle did doughnuts in a field. Suspect unknown; police requested . Status: . 11/01, 2221 hrs, 1800 block Rolling Green Curve – Burglary where suspects stole a firearm. During the investigation, officers learned a separate person had pointed a gun at someone; that person was arrested and taken to Dakota County Jail. Burglary suspects were still outstanding.

Fraud and financial exploitation cases

11/02, 1200 hrs, 1800 block Rolling Green – Scam where someone was convinced to send money. Report taken; investigation ongoing.

– Scam where someone was convinced to send money. Report taken; investigation ongoing. 11/02, 1300 hrs, 1100 block Medallion Dr – Felony-level fraud involving theft of business funds. Suspect unknown; status Active – Forward to Investigations .

– involving theft of business funds. Suspect unknown; status . 11/02, 1439 hrs, 1700 block Lexington Ave – MAARC reports of financial exploitation of an elderly male . Case under investigation.

– MAARC reports of . Case under investigation. Weekly totals list 3 “Fraud Activity RPT” calls and 1 “Scam Attempt” call.

Other calls and weekly totals

11/03, 2000 block Dodd Rd – Civil issue; information-only report.

– Civil issue; information-only report. 11/04, 1127 hrs, 500 block Marie Ave – Crash with no injuries ; report taken.

– Crash with ; report taken. 11/04, 1209 hrs, near I-494 & Hwy 13 – Welfare check for a possibly suicidal person in a tent; when officers arrived, the tent was empty and the area clear.

– Welfare check for a possibly suicidal person in a tent; when officers arrived, the tent was empty and the area clear. 11/05, 0800 hrs, 3100 block Dodd Rd – Officers helped Eagan Police stop and identify assault suspects; report completed.

From 10/30 12:01:07 AM to 11/06 12:01:07 AM, police logged 226 incidents, including:

14 “911 Hangup” calls

“911 Hangup” calls 3 “Accident/No injury”

“Accident/No injury” 5 burglary/holdup/panic alarms and 1 “Burglary RPT”

burglary/holdup/panic alarms and “Burglary RPT” 6 disturbance/disorderly and 4 domestic/disputes in progress

disturbance/disorderly and domestic/disputes in progress 14 “Medical” and 7 “Medical/Priority” calls

“Medical” and “Medical/Priority” calls 11 “Suspicious Activity” calls

“Suspicious Activity” calls 5 “Theft RPT” and 1 “Vandalism/Property Damage”

“Theft RPT” and “Vandalism/Property Damage” 23 “Follow up” and 23 “Premise Check” activities

The department notes that not every call results in a formal case number, even though it appears in the incident count.