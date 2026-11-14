Mendon, meet the Harry Potter Kittens — four fluffy little spellcasters looking for loving homes. All are young, social kittens who will do best with another friendly cat or one of their siblings.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network

Phone: (315) 584-1374

Albus is a “small but mighty” kitten from the Harry Potter litter. He loves chasing toys, exploring, and practicing his pounce, then crashes hard for a cozy nap. He’s looking for a home with another friendly cat or one of his littermates.

👉 Meet Albus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network

Phone: (315) 584-1374

Remus is a playful little wizard with a “magical purr.” He enjoys toys, pouncing, and a bit of harmless mischief, then shows off his softer side when he settles in to cuddle. He’d also love a home with another cat or one of his siblings.

👉 Meet Remus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network

Phone: (315) 584-1374

Sirius is curious, playful, and full of “magical mischief.” He loves exploring, chasing toys, and finding funny new places to stretch out and relax. Like his siblings, he’ll do best with another friendly cat in the home.

👉 Meet Sirius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network

Phone: (315) 584-1374

Hermione is a gentle, sweet kitten who loves both playtime and quiet time. She enjoys toys and “magical adventures,” but is just as happy curled up on a warm lap, watching the world go by while her brothers get into trouble.

👉 Meet Hermione and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mendon, NY and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, these Harry Potter Kittens would love to meet you. Please call Neighborhood Cats Network at (315) 584-1374 or visit their Adopt-a-Pet links to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.