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🐱 Playful Harry Potter Kittens Ready for Adoption in Mendon, NY
Mendon, meet the Harry Potter Kittens — four fluffy little spellcasters looking for loving homes. All are young, social kittens who will do best with another friendly cat or one of their siblings.
Albus
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tiger striped
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network
Phone: (315) 584-1374
Albus is a “small but mighty” kitten from the Harry Potter litter. He loves chasing toys, exploring, and practicing his pounce, then crashes hard for a cozy nap. He’s looking for a home with another friendly cat or one of his littermates.
👉 Meet Albus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Remus
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tiger striped
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network
Phone: (315) 584-1374
Remus is a playful little wizard with a “magical purr.” He enjoys toys, pouncing, and a bit of harmless mischief, then shows off his softer side when he settles in to cuddle. He’d also love a home with another cat or one of his siblings.
👉 Meet Remus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sirius
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network
Phone: (315) 584-1374
Sirius is curious, playful, and full of “magical mischief.” He loves exploring, chasing toys, and finding funny new places to stretch out and relax. Like his siblings, he’ll do best with another friendly cat in the home.
👉 Meet Sirius and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hermione
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Neighborhood Cats Network
Phone: (315) 584-1374
Hermione is a gentle, sweet kitten who loves both playtime and quiet time. She enjoys toys and “magical adventures,” but is just as happy curled up on a warm lap, watching the world go by while her brothers get into trouble.
👉 Meet Hermione and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Mendon, NY and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, these Harry Potter Kittens would love to meet you. Please call Neighborhood Cats Network at (315) 584-1374 or visit their Adopt-a-Pet links to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.