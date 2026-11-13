A strong shower is moving over northwestern Mendocino County near Branscomb. Around 12:36 PM PST on Nov 13, radar showed the storm about 10 miles north of Fort Bragg, moving northeast at 15 mph. The storm may bring wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail around 0.25 inches.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around loose outdoor items. Minor damage to things left outside is possible. People in and around Branscomb should watch the sky and monitor weather updates for any changes or stronger storms.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®